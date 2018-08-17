Dave Bautista compares Disney to Trump

Los Angeles, Aug 18 (IANS) “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Dave Bautista is still angry with Disney for firing James Gunn from the responsibility of directing the third part of the franchise, and compared the studio with US President Donald Trump.

He made the comparison on Friday, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Sharing a story by Screen Rant that criticised Disney’s decision not to rehire Gunn, the actor made a reference to Trump’s campaign and presidential slogan when he said (by tagging the company) via Twitter, “Thanks Disney! Making America great again!”

This is not the first time Bautista has taken a swing at his current employer, saying in a previous tweet that working for Disney is “pretty nauseating” after Gunn was fired as director from the upcoming Marvel instalment.

Gunn was ousted from the project nearly a month ago when dozens of Gunn’s tweets — about paedophilia and rape — from nearly a decade ago came to light. As a reaction, the studio removed Gunn from directing the third instalment, believing the comments were unacceptable in the #MeToo era and were not in line with Disney’s family-friendly image.

Since then, support for Gunn has been widespread, especially from the “Guardians of The Galaxy” cast. Cast members including Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana asked for Gunn to be reinstated in an open letter.

Bautista had earlier said he would quit the franchise if Gunn’s script was not used. Otherwise, he said he would fulfil his contractual obligation for the film.

A new director is yet to be named as the film approaches a planned shooting date of early next year.

–IANS

sug/rb/bg