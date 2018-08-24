Dave Berry expecting his first child

London, Aug 29 (IANS) British TV and radio presenter Dave Berry is expecting his first child with actress-wife Sarah-Jane.

The “Absolute Radio” host announced the news on the radio station’s Breakfast Show on Tuesday. He said he is looking forward to adding to their family in December, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“I return from my holidays with news. The news is, my wife and I are expecting our first child. Exciting but scary news. We are so, so happy, it’s great,” he said.

The presenter, who secretly married his other half in March, even explained the joy of pregnancy pillows as he prepares to welcome his little one.

