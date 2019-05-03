David Beckham banned from driving for using phone

London, May 10 (IANS) David Beckham has been given a six-month driving ban for using his mobile phone while behind the wheel.

The former England captain previously pleaded guilty to using the device while driving his Bentley in central London on 21 November last year, the BBC reported.

A court heard he was photographed by a member of the public holding a phone as he drove in “slowly moving” traffic.

Beckham, 44, received six points on his licence to add to the six he already had for previous speeding matters.

He was also fined £750, ordered to pay £100 in prosecution costs and a £75 surcharge fee within seven days.

District Judge Catherine Moore said she acknowledged the slow pace of the traffic but told him there was “no excuse” under the law.

Bromley Magistrates’ Court heard Beckham was seen “operating a handheld device at knee level” while driving along Great Portland Street in the West End.

Prosecutor Matthew Spratt said: “Instead of looking straight forward, paying attention to the road he appeared to be looking at his lap.”

Beckham’s barrister Gerrard Tyrrell said the former Manchester United midfielder had “no recollection of the day in question or this particular incident”.

He added: “There is no excuse for what took place but his view is that he cannot remember.”

Tyrrell told the court that Beckham found driving a relaxing pastime.

“He takes his children to school each day when he can and he picks them up when he can, and actually to deprive them of that is something that he will acknowledge,” he said.

–IANS

rs