David Duchovny let go of family grudges

Los Angeles, Feb 1 (IANS) Actor David Duchovny let go of the grudges he held against his father after becoming a father himself because he realised how hard parenting can be.

“You let go of so much stuff. Because you’re like, this is impossible! No wonder we all make mistakes. I probably didn’t get as much of my dad as I wanted as a kid. There was always that kind of hunger for him,” Duchovny told people.com.

His 19-year-old daughter Madelaine West has appeared in an episode of the revival of “The X-Files”, and the 58-year-old star said he was “nervous” to see her on set, but relaxed once he saw she was a natural on screen.

He said: “I was very nervous. Not necessarily that she was going to be on the show, but just that she was going to be on set and acting. I was way more nervous than I’ve ever been for myself.

“I was actually just telling this story with her the other day, and I saw her do one take and I was like ‘She’s fine, I’m leaving’. She was like ‘Yeah, you left!’ I said ‘Yeah, you didn’t need me.'”

