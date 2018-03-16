David Guetta, Sia reunite for ‘Flames’

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) After the success of tracks like “Titanium”, “She wolf (Falling to pieces)”, “Bang My Head” and “Helium Remix”, popular DJ-record producer David Guetta and singer Sia have joined forces again for a new track titled “Flames”.

They describe the song, which released on Thursday, as a “motivational anthem”, reports rollingstone.com.

The three-minute track features Sia showcasing her powerful vocals over pulsating rhythm and percussive guitars.

Guetta is scheduled to perform the song for the first time at Miami’s three-day Ultra Music Festival ending on Sunday.

In an interview with New York Post, the 50-year-old described the new song as a “funky” dance track with a “big pop melody”.

“Sia sent me a simple song that was just a piano and her voice. I love everything she writes. To me, her voice is so incredible,” he said.

He also revealed that it took a year for them to record the track, to which they wanted to lend a global appeal.

“Flames” marks the sixth collaboration for Sia and David.

Other than Sia, the record producer has collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX, French Montana and Sean Paul.

