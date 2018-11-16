David Harbour joins Chris Hemsworth in ‘Dhaka’

Los Angeles, Nov 17 (IANS) “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour will star opposite actor Chris Hemsworth in “Dhaka”, an action thriller for streaming giant Netflix.

Sam Hargrave, a stunt coordinator who also acts as the stunt double for “Captain America” star Chris Evans, is making his directorial debut with the movie, which is being shot, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

According to Netflix, the script, written by Joe Russo, is set in an underworld of weapon dealers and traffickers, where a young boy becomes a pawn in a war between notorious drug lords.

As kidnappers trap the boy inside one of the world’s most impenetrable cities, his plight attracts a skilled mercenary named Tyler Rake (Hemsworth).

Rake is a broken man with nothing to lose, harbouring a death wish that makes an already deadly mission even more appealing to him.

Harbour will play a fellow mercenary, albeit one with secret intentions. The movie was being shot in India and Indonesia, among other locales.

Harbour became a breakout star playing the grizzled and haunted Sherriff Jim Hopper in “Stranger Things”, a role that has earned him two Emmy nominations in two seasons as well as a Golden Globe nomination.

He also received a SAG and a Critics’ Choice Award.

The actor just wrapped “Stranger Things” season 3 and was seen in “Suicide Squad” and “Black Mass”.

