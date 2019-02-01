Davidson’s semi-autobiographical to release on June 2020

Los Angeles, Feb 3 (IANS) Comedian Pete Davidson’s semi-autobiographical film will release on June 19, 2020.

The official release date of the yet to be titled Judd Apatow directorial film came three days after the unveiling of the project, reported variety.com.

The comedy-drama will be written by Apatow, Davidson and Dave Sirus.

Davidson, who grew up in Staten Island, lost his firefighter father in the September 11 attacks. He started performing stand-up comedy at the age of 16.

He was also in a relationship with singer Ariana Grande. The couple called off their engagement in October 2018 and since then he is constantly in news for having a hard time in life.

