Day 2: Zuckerberg testifies before Congress

Washington, April 11 (IANS) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg returned to Capitol Hill on Wednesday for a second day of Congressional testimony over his companys handling of user data.

His appearance before the House Energy and Commerce Committee came less than 24 hours after a nearly five-hour grilling in the Senate, where lawmakers attacked Facebook for failing to protect its users’ data and its inability to spot or stop Russia’s use of the platform to try to interfere in the 2016 US Presidential election.

Several Senators on both sides of the aisle raised the prospect of stricter government regulation of Facebook and suggested the tech company might have become a monopoly.

Zuckerberg on Tuesday apologised for having failed to take a “broad enough view of our responsibility” and promised to make sure that Facebook’s “tools were used for good” in the future.

He said Facebook will ensure that its platform is not misused to influence elections in India and elsewhere.

–IANS

soni/mr