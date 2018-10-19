Dayanand Saraswati’s work still relevant: President Kovind

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said Swami Dayanand Saraswati’s work in the educational, spiritual and social arena was still relevant for the Indian society as well as the world.

During the inauguration of International Arya Mahasammelan, he said Dayanand Saraswati showed India the path of renaissance and self-pride in the 19th century when people considered India’s culture and beliefs inferior than the western culture.

“He was an intrepid warrior of social and spiritual reform. He took effective measures for educational and social reform especially for women empowerment and eradication of untouchability. His work is relevant even in the present times both for Indian society and the entire world,” Kovind said.

The President said the Arya Samaj had made effective contributions to promote modern education based on ethics and worked for the upliftment of all sections of society, especially women and the deprived.

He expressed hope that it would also work to promote the use of solar and other alternative sources of energy to contribute towards environmental protection.

The President said India would be celebrating 200th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati in 2024 and the 150th anniversary of the Arya Samaj in 2025.

“He had worked for eradication of discrimination in society on the basis of caste, creed and sect and motivated everyone to become Arya – that is – the best. It is our duty to take the work of Swami Dayanand Saraswati further,” he said.

