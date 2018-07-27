Dayanidhi Maran to face trial in telephone exchange case

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran is to face trial in the illegal telephone exchange case. The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed his plea challenging a Madras High Court order directing the trial court to frame charges against him.

Dismissing the petition by Maran against the High Court order, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice R. Banumathi and Justice Naveen Sinha said: “The allegation is that you were using all this (telephone exchange) for your brother’s business.

Dismissing the plea against the High Court order by Maran and three other BSNL officials, Justice Gogoi said in the order: “We are not inclined to interfere with the High Court order. Since recording of our views may effect the trial, we refrain to do so.

As one of the officials accused in the matter sought to address the court, the bench said: “Go with your minister. There are serious charges against you.”

–IANS

