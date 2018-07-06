Daylight robbery at Brampton bank

Police are looking for at least one suspect after a TD Canada Trust inside Sandalwood Place plaza in the Sandalwood Parkway East and Kennedy Road was robbed at around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

It’s believed the suspect fled the scene with a large quantity of cash.

The suspect fled in a four-door, gold-coloured Mazda sedan with steel rims and no licence plates.

There are no reported injuries. Bank robberies in strip plazas across the GTA seem to be on the rise with several reported incidents in the past few months.