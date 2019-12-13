DCC okays spectrum auction at reserve price in Mar-Apr

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) About 8,300 MHz spectrum will be put to auction and the approximate reserve price is about Rs 522,850 cr for this sale of radio waves, government said on Friday.

The Digital Communications Commission (DCC) on Friday approved recommendations of TRAI for the upcoming auctions. Auction will be conducted in March-April next year.

Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash said that not entire auction price is to be paid upfront this time, a change in usual practice .

Successful bidder will pay 10% and 20% upfront and remaining amount will have to be paid one month prior to the spectrum availability, he said.

Prakash said he expects good participation in the upcoming auction and is hopeful that 5G spectrum will be sold fully.

