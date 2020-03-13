DCP calls urgent meet of SIT officers probing Delhi riots

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava on Saturday called an urgent meet of all officers in charge of probing the Delhi riots.

The meeting will take place at the new police headquarters at Delhi’s Jai Singh Road.

However, it is not immediately known about the agenda of the urgent meet, but sources say it is likely to discuss the ongoing probe in Delhi violence which led to the killing of 52 people.

“Praveer Ranjan (Special commissioner, intelligence), Rajeev Ranjan (Additional police commissioner, intelligence), B.K. Singh, Ajit Kumar Singla (both additional commissioners), Joy Tirkey and Rajesh Dev (Both deputy police commissioners, crime) have been asked to attend the meeting.

Both Tirkey and Dev are heading the two SITs formed by the Delhi Police to investigate Delhi violence.

The meeting is also likely to discuss the progress of the probe so far in the deadly riots that took place in northeast Delhi on February 24-25.

–IANS

hindi-skp/