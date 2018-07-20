DCW busts illegal drugs, liquor sale in Bhatti Mines

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Sunday busted a racket of illegal liquor and drugs sale in Bhatti Mines area here

According to the Commission, the illegal trade has been ongoing in the same region for some years now creating trouble for women and girls.

“Throughout day and night, drunk men create nuisance on the streets and many times beat up their wives. Many men and boys are addicted to drugs presently in Bhatti Mines,” it said in a statement.

After receiving several complaints on illegal drugs, liquor trade and inaction of the Delhi Police in this regard, DCW chief Swati Maliwal set up a team with members of its Mahila Panchayat Programme and NGO Shrishti to check themselves.

“Surprise inspections were made in the area. In one house, the team caught bottles of illegal liquor and packets of drugs which were confiscated by Police. An FIR has been registered in the matter in PS Fatehpur Beri and two people have been arrested,” it said.

“It is shameful that Delhi is in the grip of drugs and our children are getting addicted. Delhi Police has failed to curb the illegal liquor and drugs trade. I feel very sad that the Commission and women of Delhi have to take great risk and fight local dons themselves to curb the trade,” Maliwal said.

–IANS

som/vd