DCW chief meets six-year-old rape victim, ensures monetary help

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Monday visited the six-year-old rape survivor and took steps for the rehabilitation of the minor, who is currently undergoing treatment in a government hospital in Delhi.

“The child is in a very bad condition. I was horrified to see her. This is one of the worst cases I have come across so far. The problem becomes even more grave considering that the girl is homeless. The Commission will ensure her rehabilitation and I request people to support us for the same,” Maliwal said.

According to the DCW, it will release immediate monetary help and take steps for her rehabilitation.

“The Commission will be filing an application in the court for release of (crime) victim compensation,” said a statement from the Commission.

On July 14, the victim was allegedly kidnapped by a eunuch when she was playing near the Kali Mandir, Minto Road here. Unable to find her, the victim’s parents reported the matter to police.

The victim was found lying in a pool of blood around 11.30 p.m and was rushed to the hospital. Currently, she is in a critical condition as her internal organs have been severely damaged.

“I appeal to the Prime Minister to implement the provisions of the recently passed ordinance urgently … and ensure that the guilty are given death penalty in the next three months,” she added.

–IANS

som/nir