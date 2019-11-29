DCW chief seeks women MPs’ support for changes to rape laws

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Wednesday penned a letter to all women Members of Parliament about her proposed fast unto death at Raj Ghat on her demand for amending the laws on rape, and sought their support.

Her letter comes in the wake of the recent brutal gangrape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad.

Also mentioned in her letter is the heart-wrenching case of a six-year-old girl from Rajasthan who had been raped and strangled to death with her school belt last week.

Maliwal is demanding incorporation of six measures to empower the existing law and deter such heinous crimes, including an increase in the number of courts, police personnel, and swift trial and sentencing.

Inviting the women MPs to join her in her protest at Raj Ghat, Maliwal declared that she will continue fasting until these six demands are met.

She also urged them to raise the issue inside the Parliament until women’s safety is ensured.

