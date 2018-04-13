DCW chief’s hunger strike enters third day

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) An indefinite hunger strike by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal entered the third day on Sunday in support of death penalty for rapists.

Maliwal launched the protest at Rajghat on Friday in wake of the rape incidents in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao and Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua districts.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, the DCW chief said: “I will not break my anshan (fast) until the Prime Minister does not (promise) the country a better system for the safety of our daughters.”

The protest saw a large number of women and children participating, urging the authorities to implement stricter anti-rape laws in the country.

The Commission had observed a month-long satyagraha in February demanding fast-track courts and stricter laws for those accused of raping minors.

