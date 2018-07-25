DCW issues notice to Delhi Police on starvation deaths

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued a notice to Delhi Police in the matter of death of three girls of a family here due to starvation.

Calling the incident “extremely shocking and tragic”, DCW Chairperson Swati Jai Hind has asked police to provide details of the case by Friday.

“The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance of news reports regarding the death of three minor girls in Mandawali allegedly due to starvation.

“The commission has instituted an inquiry into the matter. In view of the same, please provide a factual report with complete details of circumstances that led to deaths, a status report in the case investigation, a copy of the post-mortem report and the details of the health status of parents,” she said.

Three sisters — aged two, four and eight — were found dead in their house in east Delhi Mandawali here with autopsy reports suggesting that they died because of hunger.

Police said the three victims were found unconscious in their one-room house by their neighbours at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday in Mandawali area of east Delhi and were later declared brought dead at the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital.

