DCW seeks status of probe in girl’s murder

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday suspected a case of sexual assault on an unidentified woman whose mutilated body was found in outer Delhi on October 14. The DCW has sought from Delhi police a copy of the FIR and a status report of the investigation.

The DCW in a statement said the girl could have been raped and the perpetrators might have have chopped her body with a clear motive to destroy the evidence and her identification.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Seju P Kuruvilla said: “The police found the body on October 14. The lower portion of the body was highly decomposed and it is suspected that it was dumped 15-20 days back in the forest area adjacent to the road connecting Mundka and Gurugram”.

The police officer said that it is very hard to identify the woman since her torso is missing. “Our teams are scanning complaints filed with us on missing girls,” the DCP said. “We want to identify the woman and contact her family members.”

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has sought copies of the FIR, the post-mortem report and status of investigation. “We have taken suo motu cognizance of the horrific incident. There is a strong possibility of her having been sexually assaulted,” Maliwal said in a statement.

She also expressed her concern over the safety and security of women in Delhi.

