India

Dead body recovered in J&K’s Shopian

Views: 3

Srinagar, Feb 1 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday recovered from a Shopian village dead body of a woman killed by gunmen.

The body bore bullet marks. It belonged to the woman from Dangerpora village of Pulwama whom militants murdered on Thursday, the police said.

The murderers even posted a video showing their brutal act on the social media. Her body was found in Sugan village, an officer added.

Police is trying to identify the assassins.

–IANS

sq/in

ALSO READ:   Day after breakup, Mahanta dares BJP to seek fresh mandate
Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *