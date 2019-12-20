Deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar extended to March 31

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) The Income Tax (I-T) department has extended the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar by three months to March 31, 2020.

As per earlier notification, the cut-off date was December 31, 2019 after it was extended for three months in September.

“The due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar as specified under sub-section 2 of Section 139AA of the Income-Tax Act, 1961 has been extended from 31st December, 2019 to 31st March, 2020,” the tax department said in a Twitter post.

The tax department has been extending the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline with a large number of people yet to complete the process. The process to link the two documents is easy as one can go to the tax department’s e-filing portal to complete the interlinking process. It can also be linked through mobile SMS.

The status can also be checked instantly.

A tax professional said that even many business people are yet to link the two documents as they have certain apprehensions.

“Aadhaar number is being used virtually for getting almost all the documents such as Passport and Voter identity card. Besides, it is required for purchase of properties and vehicles. Many people fear that once they link their Aadhaar with PAN, all their information would be automatically shared with the government,” the tax consultant said.

–IANS

nk/vd