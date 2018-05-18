‘Deadpool 2’ mints over Rs 30 cr in opening weekend in India

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Ryan Reynolds-starrer “Deadpool 2” has registered a business of Rs 33.4 crore net in its opening weekend in India.

The film collected Rs. 11.5 crore on Sunday, according to a statement issued on behalf of the makers.

“‘Deadpool 2’ has crossed the lifetime collection of ‘Deadpool’ (Rs 30 crore) over the weekend itself. It should eventually do more than double the previous instalment. The overall dubbed contribution is 49 per cent with Hindi contributing to 41 per cent of weekend collections,” the statement added.

Based on Marvel Comics’ most unconventional anti-hero, “Deadpool” is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary and is now out to seek revenge against the man who nearly destroyed his life.

Brought to India by Fox Star India, the film released on Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The sequel also features Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic and Leslie Uggam.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has lent his voice to the role of Deadpool for the Hindi version.

–IANS

