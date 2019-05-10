Death demanded for rape accused in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 12 (IANS) Protesters blocked a highway in the Shadipora area of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday demanding death penalty for a man accused of raping a three-year-old girl of Trehgam village on Thursday.

The accused, Tahir Ahmad Mir, has been arrested. According to the police, Mir had produced a certificate showing him as a minor, which authorities said was fake since he is 20 years old.

Shahbaz Mir, Bandipora District Magistrate assured protesters of a fast-track trial, which would be completed within 14 days. After the assurance, protesters dispersed peacefully.

–IANS

