Death toll climbs to 97 in Tanzania’s fuel tanker explosion

Dar es Salaam, Aug 20 (IANS) The death toll has reached 97 from the fuel tanker explosion in Tanzania’s eastern region of Morogoro, an official said on Monday.

Aminiel Aligaesha, the Muhimbili National Hospital spokesperson, said three more deaths were recorded on Sunday and Monday, bringing to 97 the number of deaths from the ghastly accident, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Aligaesha said 18 injured victims of the tragic accident that occurred on August 10 were still fighting for their lives at hospital, Tanzania’s leading state-run medical referral facility in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

“Doctors are fighting to save the lives of the 18 victims admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit,” said Aligaesha.

The explosion killed over 60 on the spot in Morogoro region, located 200 kilometers west of Dar es Salaam.

Last week, 71 of the deceased were buried in a mass grave in Morogoro region.

Most of the dead were reportedly trying to collect leaking petrol from the overturned fuel tanker before it exploded.

The tanker reportedly overturned after its driver tried to avoid knocking down a motorcycle rider.

–IANS

rs