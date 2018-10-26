Death toll in China mine accident rises to 19

Jinan, Oct 29 (IANS) The death toll from a rock burst at a coal mine in east China’s Shandong Province has risen to 19, as six more miners were confirmed dead, local authorities said on Monday.

Rescuers found one body Sunday morning and five more bodies Sunday night, the resue headquarters said, reports Xinhua news agency.

The accident occurred at Longyun Coal Mining Co. Ltd. in Yuncheng County on October 20. A total of 22 people were trapped in a 74-meter-long tunnel after coal fell at both ends from the rock burst. One has been rescued.

Rescuers have cleared 55 meters of the tunnel as of 6 a.m. on Monday and are working on the remaining 19 meters to search for the last two miners who remained trapped, the report said.

Rock burst accidents are often caused by fractures in rocks due to mining.

