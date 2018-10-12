Death toll in cyclone-hit Odisha rises to 52; damage put at Rs 2,200 crore

Bhubaneswar, Oct 17 (IANS) The number of deaths in cyclone Titli-hit Odisha increased to 52, and the state government more than doubled the compensation amount to the kin of the deceased, an official said on Wednesday.

Authorities conducted a review meeting to assess the extent of damage due to the cyclone that battered the state on October 11.

The coastal state is estimated to have suffered damages worth Rs 2,200 crore, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi.

“As per the primary damage assessment report, the overall damage including infrastructure and agriculture has been estimated at Rs 2,200 crore,” Padhi said.

A final damage assessment report will be prepared within two days, he added.

“39 deaths are reported from Gajapati district alone. 12 deaths are reported from Ganjam district and one from Kandhamal district,” said Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi after the review meeting.

The state government enhanced the compensation amount from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for each family of the deceased.

Earlier, the state government had confirmed 26 deaths due to cyclone and subsequent floods.

Damage to roads has been estimated at Rs 500 crore, electricity infrastructure at Rs 133 crore, houses at Rs 150 crore and crops at Rs 233 crore.

The state government on Tuesday released Rs 102 crore for the people of Gajapati, Ganjam and Rayagada – the worst affected districts.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who visited Gajapati and Ganjam districts, announced that Baraghara village will be shifted from the hilltop to the foothills.

76 families of the village will be provided with pucca houses under the Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana.

The Chief Minister distributed “patta” to beneficiaries and said that the government would take care of the children who lost their parents in the calamity.

–IANS

cd/shs/sed