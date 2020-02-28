Death toll in Delhi riots reaches 43

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) The death toll in the Delhi riots that shook the northeast part of the capital has risen upto 43, with police finding two more bodies.

Delhi Police officials confirmed that two bodies were recovered from two different areas – one from a canal in Gokalpuri and one from the Bhagirathi Vihar canal.

Apart from these, 41 deaths have been reported by two hospitals – 38 from the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and three Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased persons are yet to be identified.

Over 200 people have been injured and properties worth crores damaged in the violence that continued for four days in north east Delhi after clashes between pro- and anti-CAA protesters took a communal hue.

The investigation in this matter is underway.

–IANS

sfm/vd