Guiyang (China), Dec 18 (IANS) Sixteen miners were killed after a coal and gas outburst happened at a coal mine in southwest China’s Guizhou Province.

The accident happened on Tuesday, local authorities said on Wednesday, reported Xinhua news agency.

At the time of the mishap 23 workers were working underground in the Guanglong Coal Mine in Anlong County.

Seven workers have been lifted to safety.

–IANS

dpb