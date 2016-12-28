Debbie Reynolds dies day after daughter Carrie Fisher

Los Angeles, Dec 29 (IANS) Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds — who graced the silver screen, Broadway, and television during her decades-long career — has died, media reports said .

The 84-year-old actress and singer was rushed to a hospital on Wednesday after suffering a stroke, New York Times reported.

Reynolds passed away a day after her daughter — “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher died aged 60.

“She wanted to be with Carrie,” Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher said.

Reynolds – best known for her roles on stage and screen, including the 1952 movie musical classic “Singin’ in the Rain” – was reportedly “distraught” in the hours after Fisher’s death Tuesday.

She had been discussing funeral plans with Todd when the stroke occurred, reports said.

