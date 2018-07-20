Debt-ridden farmer attempts suicide at Ghaziabad collectorate

Ghaziabad, July 25 (IANS) A debt-ridden farmer on Wednesday attempted suicide at the District Collectorate in Ghaziabad by dousing himself with petrol but was saved by policemen deployed there.

Jagvir Singh of Ikla village in Masuri police station area later told police that he was under a huge debt for over a decade.

He said that his agricultural land was acquired along with that of 18 other farmers more than a decade ago to set up Hi-tech City on National Highway-24. The developers didn’t pay him a single penny in compensation and all his attempts in this direction proved futile, Jagvir claimed.

The farmer said that he had raised a loan from private moneylenders but had not been able to pay back since he did not get his compensation money, Kavi Nagar SHO Pradeep Kumar Tripathi said.

A case has been registered regarding the incident.

–IANS

