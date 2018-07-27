Debt-ridden MP bank employee commits suicide along with family

Bhopal, Aug 1 (IANS) A debt-ridden Central Bank employee killed himself along with his wife and daughter by jumping in a well in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, police said.

The deceased have been identified as the bank’s cash van driver Vinod Baraskar, his wife Sushila Baraskar, and their four-year-old daughter Purvi.

The Baraskars had gone for their daughter’s medical check-up on Tuesday morning but did not return. Their bodies were later found in a well, 30 km from the district headquarters.

According to Saikheda Police Station Sub-Inspector, O.P. Sharma, he got to know about the incident on Tuesday afternoon. The bodies were then sent for post-mortem in the district hospital.

A suicide note was found which read: “I have a debt of over Rs 2 lakh. The debtors are troubling me, so I’m committing suicide along with my family.”

–IANS

hindi-mag/sed