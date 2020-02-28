Deciphering Printmaking

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Gallery Latitude 28 is presenting an exhibition titled ‘The Print: Matter in Matrix’ at Sridharani Gallery in the capital from March 2 to 11. Curated by Bhavna Kakar and Satyajit Dave, it explores the medium of Printmaking through the constant evolution in technology and the ways artist have assimilated the same as a part of their practice.

With works by over 50 artists, the exhibition showcases different types of printmaking works such as etchings, woodcuts, lino-cuts, viscosity, digital artworks, 3-D printed artworks, aquatints, cyanotypes, alongside artist’s books and rare colonial period collectible objects. Also, the process of printmaking with the final is being shown.

When it comes to Printmaking, what started as a simple act of taking an impression on a surface at one point, has today become a complex web of processes and technologies. Over the course of history, new processes have helped change the shape of this act of printing and in turn what it meant to print itself.

Bhavna Kakar, the founder-director of Gallery Latitude 28, who has a deep interest in printmaking says, ” I studied printmaking as a student and always felt that it is an intense and extensive art. I tried to combine my research in this exhibition that showcases the significance of printmaking as an art medium by bringing works from 60 artists in different sections like academic practice, book, digital and alternative practices, and 3-d printing.”

Adding that the show also brings in reproductions that discuss the popular misconception of a print being a re-production, Kakar adds, “We have objects from history to build a narrative of how the medium of printmaking, or the act of talking a print has undergone various changes and in turn has impacted what it means to print. The artists being exhibited are from various parts of country that offers the viewers an opportunity to experience printmaking works from centers like Goa, Kolkata, Chennai, Baroda, Mumbai, Raipur, Santiniketan, etc.”

