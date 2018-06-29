Decision on housing for military personnel with handicapped kids delegated

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) The Defence Ministry has decided to decentralise the powers for priority allotment of married accommodation to the personnel having handicapped children to the local military authorities, an official statement said on Tuesday.

“Allotment or retention of an accommodation, on the grounds of a differently abled child by Armed Forces personnel, for an initial period of three years has now been delegated to the Local Military Authorities at the level of GOC Sub Area,” it said.

This measure is likely to mitigate the difficulties expressed by Armed Forces personnel having differently abled children as they are called upon to move to different locations at short notices.

According to it, this can be extended for a further period of two years by the same authorities.

“The delegation of powers is equally applicable to all the three services. In case of Command Hospital (CH), the competent authority to give such priority allotment would be Commandant of the CH,” it added.

