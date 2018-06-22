‘Decisive intervention’ in widow’s welfare case, says Prasad

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said his ministry will take a “decisive intervention” in a case pending before the Supreme Court concerning the welfare of the widows in the country.

In his address at an event here on the World International Widows Day, the minister said: “The Law Ministry must stay away from the judiciary, but I will request my ministry to take a decisive intervention in the favour of the rights of the widows.”

The apex court in February had taken into consideration that various state authorities in the country were not interested in the welfare of the widows.

It not only had stressed on the need for a combined effort to improve the living condition of the widows, but had also imposed fine on eight state governments for not bothering about the welfare of widows. The next hearing in the case is in July.

–IANS

nks/vd