Deconstructed myself for my character in ‘Parmanu’: John Abraham

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actor and producer John Abraham has said he had to deconstruct himself to play the character of junior bureaucrat in his forthcoming film “Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran”.

John, who is busy promoting his film, said this while interacting with the media on Friday along with director Abhishek Sharma here.

Talking about his character in the film, John said: “It is based on real incident and it happened on the May 11, 1998. To prepare for the role we did lot of workshops.”

“My character’s name is Ashwath Raina who is junior bureaucrat in Prime Minister’s Office and to play this role, I had to deconstruct myself because to look similar to real life bureaucrat, I couldn’t have a chiseled body,” John said.

“Abhishek (Sharma) told me not to go for gym sessions, and look like a regular human being. We also did lot of research on my character.”

Talking about response for the trailer and songs of the film, John said: “I think it’s very positive because what people are saying is that ‘Parmanu’ is looking like a different and interesting film but the most exciting thing that they are saying is it looks like a commercial, engaging thriller film.”

When asked John whether he was skeptical before working in this film, because he is largely accepted as action hero, John said: “No… because I did films like ‘Madras Cafe’ in the past and before that I did lot of films in which I took lot of risk like ‘Water’, No Smoking’ and ‘Kabul Express’.”

“Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran” has been produced by Zee Studios and Kyta Productions in association with JA Entertainment.

The film is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. It features John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani. It is slated to be released on May 25, 2018.

