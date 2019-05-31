Deep ocean mission on cards: Earth Sciences Minister

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The government was in the process of formulating the “deep ocean mission” programme, encompassing various aspects of oceans in an integrated framework, said Harsh Vardhan, here on Tuesday, after taking the charge of Earth Sciences Ministry.

The minister also praised the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for accurate prediction of cyclone Fani.

On Monday, he had taken charge of the Health Ministry. He held Environment and Earth Sciences portfolio in the previous government.

After taking the charge, he expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the portfolio for a second time.

