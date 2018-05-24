Deepak, Nitin most expensive at PKL auctions

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali’s joy of being the costliest buy in Pro Kabaddi League’s (PKL) history was shortlived as Deepak Niwas Hooda and Nitin Tomar went to Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan respectively for identical sums of Rs 1.15 crore.

Deepak sparked a bidding war between the various franchises. Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi fought a close fight to secure his services. However, it were the Panthers who came out victorious to bag the 23-year-old.

Earlier in the day, Atrachali had become the costliest buy in the history of the tournament after being pocketed by U Mumba for a whopping 1 crore in the foreign player auctions.

Meanwhile, defender Ran Singh and Srikant Tewatia were bagged by Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors for Rs 43 lakh and Rs 25 lakh respectively.

However, the franchises showed meagre interest in Manjeet Chillar, who was one of the most expensive buys at last year’s auctions. Tamil Thalaivas took home the defender for a mere Rs 20 lakh.

Patna Pirates paid Rs 21 lakh for all-rounder Kuldeep Singh while Pink Panthers once again spent Rs 58 lakh for Mohit Chillar.

Surinder Nada, meanwhile, also emerged as one of the most expensive players as Haryana Steelers had to spend Rs 75 lakh for keeping the all-rounder in their squad.

