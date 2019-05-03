Deepak Talwar moves Delhi HC for bail

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar on Wednesday moved his bail plea in the Delhi High Court in connection with a case related to irregular seat-sharing on Air India’s profitable routes.

Talwar’s bail application will be heard by Justice Chnader Shekhar on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply on Deepak Talwar’s son Aditya Talwar’s plea challenging a money laundering case filed against him.

The court has asked Aditya Talwar to approach the concerned trial court for cancellation of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him by the trial court.

On May 1, a trial court issued the NBW against Aditya Talwar in a case related to irregular seat-sharing on Air India’s profitable routes after taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the ED.

Deepak Talwar has been accused by the ED of acting as a middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines in the matter of seat-sharing on Air India’s profitable routes.

The ED is also probing various other cases related to money laundering against Deepak Talwar, who was deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 30.

–IANS

