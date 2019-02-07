Deepak Talwar send to judicial custody in PMLA case

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) A Delhi court on Thursday sent corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar to 14 days judicial custody in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann remanded him to the judicial custody as his Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody ended.

Talwar was deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 30. He was presented before a court on January 31 which sent him to seven days ED custody which was later extended.

The ED said Rs 200 crore was allegedly received in one of the bank accounts of a company of Talwar in Singapore and he was being probed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Talwar had fled to Dubai after Indian agencies started probing his role in concealing the income of over Rs 1,000 crore as well as facilitating aviation contracts during the UPA regime.

He is accused of brokering aviation sector deals, getting government approval for foreign companies, and securing favours for clients due to his ties with UPA functionaries.

