Deepika goes dramatic with big bow at Cannes

Cannes, May 17 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone went as dramatic as it could get for her red carpet appearance at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, where she wore a cream dress with a gigantic bow taking most of the attention away from her striking make-up and unique hairdo.

Deepika, here to represent a cosmetics brand, wore a creation by designer Peter Dundas for the event. The cream gown had a front slit, a plunging neckline, exaggerated sleeves and a bow.

Her eye make-up exuded drama with dark reverse winged eyeliner and a sleek and neat high ponytail.

She looked fresh and wore her confidence on her sleeve as her face showed no sign of fatigue even though she got ready amid a tight schedule, and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh paid a compliment as always.

“BABY,” wrote Ranveer, who expressed his excitement with several exclamation marks. He also called her “elegance ki moorat.”

After landing in the city on Thursday, Deepika had posted an Instagram video, sharing: “We have just landed. We have to settle in because we don’t have much time. As soon as we get into hotel, we have to start with hair and make-up and literally a five minute fitting. Let’s go.”

Ahead of her Cannes trip, she had asked her fans to help her choose an outfit.”Do you think I should wear red on the red carpet? Yes or No,” she had posted on her Instagram Story.

Clearly, she surprised fans with her choice of outfit.

–IANS

rb/pgh/