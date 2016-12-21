Deepika has become a fabulous actor, says Farah Khan

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says Deepika Padukone was “completely raw” when she entered Bollywood with her film “Om Shanti Om”, but has now become a fabulous actor by becoming confident of her abilities.

Farah spotted Deepika’s talent and honed it for her 2007 film “Om Shanti Om” – which also features superstar Shah Rukh Khan. But much before that, she was a successful model and had endless endorsement deals to her credit.

“Deepika in ‘Om Shanti Om’ was a very different person and Deepika in ‘Happy New Year’ was a very different person. When she was in ‘Om Shanti Om’, she was completely raw and she was all in awe. She would hardly speak. She would do everything but she was very nervous and literally we had to coach her – look left, look right, look up, look down, say it like that,” Farah said.

Farah talked about Deepika with actress Neha Dhupia during an episode of her audio talk show “#NoFilterNeha”, read a statement.

Farah, known for making several big budget films, added: “But in ‘Happy New Year’, she was very confident. She had also become a fabulous actor.

“She got confidence in her acting abilities because after ‘Om Shanti Om’, she did various movies and I would look at the movies and think why is she wasting herself doing these movies and she’s worthy of a lot more. Till “Cocktail” came and suddenly I was like ‘Oh, Okay!'”

Deepika is credited with path-breaking roles in films like “Cocktail”, “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela”, “Bajirao Mastani” and “Piku”, and will soon be making her debut in Hollywood with “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage”.

–IANS

