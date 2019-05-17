Deepika is living a lime green life in Cannes

Cannes, May 18 (IANS) After treating fans with her variant looks on her second day at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival, actress Deepika Padukone has now made heads turn when she walked the red carpet in a neon green gown.

Deepika took to Instagram to share her fifth look for the day.

Dressed up in a lime green flared gown, Deepika looked stunning in the collection of Italian designer Giambattista Valli.

The “Piku” actress accessorised her dress with a pastel pink bow at her neckline and a headgear on head, acing her fashion game.

“Living a lime green life,” Deepika captioned one the images.

Earlier, Deepika opted for blue and white striped pantsuit, black and neon green gown and white high-waist cuffed pants, to flaunt her different looks at the gala.

–IANS

