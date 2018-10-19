Deepika, Ranveer to marry in November

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Sunday announced that they are set to tie the knot on November 14-15.

They shared a note on their Twitter accounts. It read: “With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on November 14 and 15.”

“We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness — Deepika and Ranveer.”

A month after speculations, this is the first time the Bollywood stars are openly talking about their wedding.

Ranveer, 33, and Deepika, 32, have shared screen space in films — “Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela”, “Bajirao Mastani” and “Padmaavat”.

