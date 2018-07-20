Deepraj ‘missed’ sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actor Deepraj Rana is set to star in the third part of “Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster” along with Sanjay Dutt, but he says he missed sharing screen space with the “Vaastav: The Reality” actor.

“The only thing that I missed in the movie was to share screen space with my favourite Sanjay Dutt. Both of us are in the film, but I have no scenes with him,” Deepraj, who has acted in all the parts of “Saheb…”, said in a statement.

“But I will shoot with him in my upcoming film ‘Prasthanam’. That will be my fourth film with him and I always have fun while working with him,” he added.

On his role in “Saheb…”, he said: “I am playing the same character – Kanhaiya.”

