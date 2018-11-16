Defence Minister reviews Coast Guard’s operational preparedness

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday reviewed the operational preparedness and coastal security mechanism of the Indian Coast Guard to tackle maritime emergencies and stressed its modernization by 2022 through the ministry’s Definitive Action Program which envisages acquisition of 43 ships, 20 aircraft and other facilities.

During the Defence Ministry’s Consultative Committee meeting, she said the Coast Guard discharged “a silent but invaluable service to the nation” and lauded it for its multiple successful search and rescue missions, humanitarian aid, assistance to fishermen and increased surveillance capability.

The Minister also appreciated the Coast Guard for successfully implementing her directions on use of local language speaking personnel on board the ships and aircraft to alert the fishermen during emergencies and rescue operations.

She declared that the next meeting of the Consultative Committee will be on ordnance depots.

–IANS

