Defender Khabra extends contract with Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru, April 4 (IANS) Bengaluru Football Club have extended the contract of defender Hamranjot Khabra till May 2021, the club announced on Wednesday.

The deal sees Khabra join what is now a long list of players who have penned new deals with the Blues.

“It was a very important decision for me and my experience with Bengaluru FC for the past season and a half has been an amazing one. We are one of the biggest clubs in the region and have taken Indian football to new heights,” Khabra said on completing the formalities.

I have always received great support from everyone at the club and most importantly the fans, so I’m thrilled to continue playing for the club. I’m looking forward to lot more exciting moments in the coming years,” he added.

The 29-year-old who first arrived at the club in January 2017, has gone on to cement his place at right-back, one which he adopted at the club.

Khabra continued to impress this season before picking up a long-term injury in an AFC Cup away clash in Maldives.

The defender who is recovering fast, has made 19 appearances in all competitions this season and was an ever-present figure in the Blues’ backline which conceded the least amount of goals in the league phase of the ISL.

