Defender Sidnei hopes to develop his skills at Real Betis

Seville, Aug 14 (IANS) Brazilian defender Sidnei Rechel da Silva, known commonly as Sidnei, on Tuesday said during his presentation as a new footballer of Real Betis that he hopes to improve his skills at the La Liga side.

Sidnei, who joined Beticos from Deportivo de La Coruña for the next four seasons, said he worked out with the group for more than a week and feels good and wants to learn step by step from Spanish coach Quique Setien, reports Efe.

Sidnei believes he can “grow a lot as a soccer player at Real Betis,” where he hopes “to help achieve the goals of the Spanish club”.

The 28-year-old defender praised the warm reception he received at Real Betis, noting that he likes the playing style of Beticos.

Real Betis president, Angel Haro, hailed the potential of Sidnei who “can play in the right and left positions”.

