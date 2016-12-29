Defiant Akhilesh releases own list of 235 candidates for UP polls

Lucknow, Dec 29 (IANS) In a virtual rebellion against his father and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav late on Thursday released his own list of 235 candidates for the 2017 assembly elections.

The move, indicating parting of ways between the two factions of the ruling party led by Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, also confirms that the family patriarch Mulayam Singh has failed to pacify the warring duo.

Earlier, throughout the day, hectic political activity took place in the state capital. While supporters of legislators dropped from the official SP list protested outside both the houses of Chief Minister and the party chief, Akhilesh Yadav was closeted with his close aides for most of the day.

Shivpal met his elder brother Mulayam Singh.

The swift late night development from the Akhilesh camp came a day after SP supremo released the official list of 325 candidates, denying tickets to several Akhilesh loyalists.

Mulayam Singh had, in his press meet on Wednesday, ruled out projection of Akhilesh as the party’s chief ministerial candidate.

It is now most likely that the candidates declared by Akhilesh Yadav will contest on different symbols as Independent candidates.

–IANS

