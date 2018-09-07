Dehradun International Film Festival back with fourth edition

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The fourth edition of Dehradun International Film Festival (DIFF) will be held from September 21-23 at Silver City, Rajpur Road.

The festival will showcase a wide array of regional films, short films, documentaries and national and international award-winning films like “The Saviour”, “Noorie: The Light”, “Pankhuri”, “Kismat” and “Raja Bajrangi” to name a few.

The fourth edition will not only witness the renowned people from the industry like Ramesh Sippy, Sharman Joshi, Vivek Vaswani and Hemant Pandey but will also showcase distinguished writers, literary and contemporary guests from the domain of art, culture and other social segments, said a statement.

The mission behind Dehradun International Film Festival is to offer a platform to the local talent to showcase their works and to screen the movies which are rich in content and deliver a strong message.

The festival is aimed at bringing the aspiring talent of Uttarakhand and the renowned names of the film industry on one common platform, thus facilitating a dialogue between them and eventually opening the door of opportunities for the film industry and for the aspiring talent.

“DIFF aims at creating a culture of appreciating cinema and makes an honest attempt to provide a platform that connects rich and great content with the local audiences. It also offers a platform to the aspiring talent to give them the best of the cine vision of the globe.

“With Bollywood celebrities like Subhash Ghai, Prem Chopra, Divya Dutta, Ranvir Shorey et al supporting us tremendously; our vision of making Uttarakhand a natural hub for celebrating cinema, art, and culture through DIFF shall come true,” said Rajesh Sharma, Festival Director.

DIFF shall conclude with an Award Function to honour the winners of the short film (fiction and non-fiction), feature film (fiction and non-fiction) and to facilitate the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award ceremony will also appreciate the contribution of various performers and other associates.

