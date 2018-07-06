Del Potro beats Paire, reaches Wimbledon last 16 for record 4th time

London, July 7 (IANS) Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro defeated world no 47 Benoit Paire of France 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 on Saturday, booking a place in Wimbledon’s Round-of-16 for the fourth time in his career.

World No 4 Del Potro, seeded fifth, needed two hours and 24 minutes to beat Paire, making the most of five break points out of 12 opportunities he created while conceding his own three times, reported Efe.

With Saturday’s win, Del Potro now holds the Argentinian record for both the most Round-of-16 appearances and the most wins (20) at the All England Club, previously held by David Nalbandian.

Del Porto, 29, last reached the fourth round in 2013, where he lost to Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the semifinal in what was his best run at Wimbledon.

Next up for Del Porto is to be another Frenchman, world No 53 Gilles Simon, who defeated world No 51 Matthew Ebden of Australia 6-1, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-2).

